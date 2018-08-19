“There are things that need to be changed!” New boss Edgley wants Boston Town to fulfil potential

Gary Edgley believes he is the man to turn around Boston Town’s fortunes, but admits that changes will have to be made.

The former Poachers coach will officially take over as manager tomorrow, following last week’s departure of Dennis Greene.

“I’m absolutely buzzing about the fantastic opportunity I have been given by the chairman, Mr Mick Vines, and the committee to be the new Boston Town manager and manage a brilliant group of players who I know very well,” he said.

“Everyone knows that there are things that need to be changed on and off the pitch to get this club winning games on a regular basis, and I believe I can do that.”

Lori Borbely, who oversaw Saturday’s 5-2 defeat at Rugby Town in a caretaker capacity, will remain as assistant manager, a role he held under Greene and previous boss Gary Frost.

But Edgley, who worked at the DWB Stadium under Gary Frost during last season’s fantastic FA Cup run, says he will be adding to his dug-out team.

“Lori will stay as my number two and I’m bringing in a few other people to my backroom staff to give me and my players the support and guidance that is needed.

“I loved my time here before when I was head coach and we had some fantastic results and days as a club, and I want that back.

“One of my best memories was seeing the DWB full of supporters and us putting on a performance and getting the result we all wanted.

“I know the results haven’t been great so far this season but I have watched the team play numerous times and I know they are better than results suggest.

“And with the trust, belief and hard work from my players I know I can turn things around here.”

Town have currently picked up one point from their opening three UCL Premier matches and have been knocked out of the FA Cup.