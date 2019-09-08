“There’ll be a few more like that!” Simon Ainge warns Boston United fans to expect ‘disappointing’ wins if Pilgrims are to be successful

Simon Ainge labelled Boston United’s performance against Bradford Park Avenue ‘disappointing’, but warned fans to expect a few more of the same.

Manager Craig Elliott accused his players of taking a trip down ‘easy street’ as they made hard work of beating the strugglers 2-1 at York Street.

However, the defender believes that any side with promotion ambitions will have to grind out victories - and that includes on off days.

“We got three points. It was not pretty,” Ainge said.

“Sometimes you play a team near the bottom everyone expects you to turn them over.

“After the Gloucester game (3-0 defeat) we’ve been on it but it wasn’t good enough today. But we got three points.

“If we’re going to be up there at the end of the season there’ll be a few more games like that.”

Brad Abbott and Jordan Thewlis put the Pilgrims in control before Brad Dockerty capitalised on some poor defending with seven minutes left to go to end United’s run of 363 minutes without conceding.

“Really frustrating,” Ainge reflected.

“I don’t think they really had a shot all game or anything that troubled us.

“It’s disappointing but we move on to the next one and hopefully put together another run of clean sheets.”