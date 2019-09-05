“There’s no-one we fear!” Boston United building confidence and momentum, says Nicky Walker

Nicky Walker believes Boston United have nobody to fear this season.

The Pilgrims sit a point off the play-off spots with a game in hand, having picked up six points from four of the top-seven sides already.

United also recorded their first away victory of the season against Kettering on Tuesday, winning 2-0.

“The lads have been speaking in the dressing room, saying there’s no-one in the league this year we fear,” said Walker, who believes United showed too much respect to rivals in the opening games.

“We could have used that mindset earlier on and turned it on as we’ve got quite a few draws.

“But we’ve got good away points. We’re confident and positive.

“We’re still near the play-offs. The teams we’ve drawn against, who are supposed to be the big boys and up there, they’re games we should’ve won.

“It’s hard not to look at points we’ve dropped, but we’ve also picked points up.

“We’re happy with where we’re going. We’ve got a great togetherness this year.”