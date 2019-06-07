There’s something about Tommy! Elliott delighted to welcome striker Clare back to Boston United

Craig Elliott is delighted to bring Tom Clare back to Boston United following last season’s successful loan spell.

The Pilgrims have been trying to lure the 6’4” striker back to the Jakemans Stadium since his release from Bradford City earlier this summer.

It appeared that a club from the level below had managed to turn the player’s head, but in the end the Pilgrims got their man on a one-year deal.

“There’s just something about him as a player,” Elliott said of the 19-year-old who scored three times in seven appearances on loan last season.

“I knew last season I’d love to have him here again.

“I watched him play in a friendly for Bradford’s youth team against Harrogate last season and he scored twice. And he did well with us on loan.

“There aren’t many players around with his size who have such good feet. And he scores goals.”