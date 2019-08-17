Thewlis spot on as Boston United earn point against 10-man Guiseley

Boston United 1 Guiseley 1

(Thewlis 72; Martin 53)

Jordan Thewlis netted his third goal in four games as Boston United came from behind to secure a point against 10-man Guiseley.

The attacker won and converted a second-half spot kick to cancel out Aaron Martin’s header as the Pilgrims remain unbeaten in the National League North with four matches played.

But Boston will be left counting the cost as full backs Alex Whittle and Karl Byrne both limped off injured.

For the hosts, Shaun Tuton replaced the injured Jake Wright in attack, the only change from Tuesday night’s victory over Leamington.

Thewlis and Jay Rollins both retained their places before beginning their three-match bans for their parts in the brawl that night, which saw four dismissals.

It took just 19 minutes for York Street’s fifth red card in four days, the Lions’ George Cantrill shown a straight red as he clattered full blooded into Alex Whittle.

As Brad Abbott grabbed the aggressor to remonstrate it looked as if another melee was about to kick off, but referee Adam Williamson reacted quickly to get his book out and calm things down.

It was a half of few chances, Whittle’s long-ranger being tipped over by George Sykes-Kenworthy the only effort on target from either side.

The Lions stopper plucked a goalbound Thewlis effort out the air following the re-start before a well-worked corner routine saw the visitors take a 50th-minute lead.

Martin met Brad Nicholson’s deep, inswinging corner at the back post to power home a bullet header.

Things went from bad to worse for the Pilgrims as they Whittle and Byrne in the space of a minute, replaced by Ashley Jackson and Andi Thanoj.

And the final throw of the dice saw target man Tom Clare introduced for Tuton.

As the Pilgrims pushed for a leveller Thewlis delivered. The attacker collected a neat through ball and rounded Sykes-Kenworthy before being tripped by the keeper.

The same player placed the ball and struck high into the net before Sykes-Kenworthy, booked for his foul seconds earlier, somehow evaded further punishment for shoving the goalscorer to the floor.

United continued to look for an opening, Thanoj’s drive well held by the Guiseley keeper and Jackson’s cross clipping the bar, but pressure failed to turn into chances.

While three 1-1 draws and a win isn’t the ideal start for Boston, they remain a tough nut to crack.

UNITED: Crook, Byrne (Thanoj 57), Whittle (Jackson 56), Platt, Ainge, Shiels, Rollins, Abbott, Tuton (Clare 68), Knowles, Thewlis; Subs: Walker, Willis.

GUISELEY: Sykes-Kenworthy, McNally, Nicholson, Cantrill, Bencherif, Garner, Felix (Scrivens 76), Barkers, Martin, Soleman, Johnson (Starcenko 83); Subs: Clayton, Digie, Allinson.

REF: Adam Williamson.

ATT: 1,059 (55).