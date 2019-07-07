Thewlis tips Boston United for promotion push

Jordan Thewlis is tipping Boston United to have their say in the National League North promotion scrap.

The summer signing knows that competition will be tough for a top-seven slot, but he believes Craig Elliott has built a strong squad at the Jakemans Stadium.

“We have to try to get in the play-offs, but it will be tough as there’s probably 12 teams who are realistically looking to get promoted,” Thewlis told The Standard.

“There’s a lot of big, full-time teams in the league. But with the squad we have we should be looking at a play-off challenge.

“It goes down to seventh place and once you get there it’s an absolute lottery.”

Thewlis joined United on loan last December, but suffered ankle ligament damage less than 20 minutes into his debut at Chorley, seeing him miss nearly all the rest of the campaign.

“I’m really looking forward to playing again,” said Thewlis, who returned for the final four games of the previous campaign to aid Harrogate Town’s National League play-off push.

“It was a frustrating season, and definitely one to forget. I came back for the last four games and I just wanted to keep playing so it was disappointing to stop.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going again.”

Thewlis is one of nine players in the United squad to have previously played for Harrogate, something he believes will aid the club’s quest to return to the top tier of non-league football.

He added: “There’s lot of familiar faces here, and it helps when the lads know each other.

“There can’t be any excuses or talk of taking about three or four months to gel.

“We know each other and we need to hit the ground running.”