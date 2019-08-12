“They’re the things you want to be a part of!” Why Dominic Knowles bought into Boston United’s vision

Dominic Knowles may face a 300-mile round trip every home game - but the striker believes he is going in the right direction.

The Blackburn-based striker says he won’t be affected by the long commutes to the Jakemans Stadium after joining Boston United in the summer.

“I knew a lot of the lads here before I signed and I spoke to the gaffer and he explained the vision,” Knowles said.

“It really interested me.

“It’s a long way from Blackburn but the club are going in the right direction and I want to be part of that.

“I’ve travelled all my career. It’s not been an issue to me, I’ve always travelled for miles for most of the teams I’ve played for.”

Training in Doncaster makes journey time easier for the former Harrogate forward, who is excited about Boston thinking big.

“I like the vision of the club,” he added.

“The new stadium’s being built and they’re the things you want to be part of.”

Knowles has played alongside or against the majority of his current teammates while at Harrogate.

And he believes the familiarity at York Street helped the new signing settle in quickly.

“You fit straight into what’s happening,” he continued.

“There’s a good mixture of lads who know each other. In football most lads know each other.

“They’ve built a good squad here, a lot of lads with experience of this league and people who have won stuff.

“It’s a good wining mentality we’ve got.”

Knowles has overcome his calf injury and hopes to make his debut against Leamington tomorrow (KO 7.45pm.