They’re under the radar!” Boston United boss Elliott tips Gateshead to be promotion challengers

Craig Elliott believes that Gateshead will be among the National League North’s promotion contenders this season.

As the Pilgrims travel to face the Heed this afternoon, manager Elliott believes his ninth-placed opponents have slipped ‘under the radar’ in the opening exchanges this season.

Toby Lees.

Gateshead - whose squad includes former Pilgrims Liam Agnew and Toby Lees - have picked up five draws and three wins from their nine matches to date.

Like Boston, they have conceded just seven times, the division’s joint-second best defensive record.

“I’ve watched them a couple of times and I’m impressed with them,” Elliott said.

“You see why they draw a lot of games: they’re very well organised, play one up front.

“They’re a big team at this level as well, and I fully expect them to be around the play-offs this year. They’re full time as well.

“They’re under the radar a bit.”

Kick-off at Gateshead International Stadium will be at 3pm.