Thirteen weird and wonderful Boston United matches hosted at York Street

Boston United will say goodbye to York Street - their home since 1933 - at the end of the season.

Over the years the Pilgrims have had many highs - and lows - at the stadium.

But few games have been as weird and wonderful as these...

Boston United 2 Fulham 1

March 30, 1939 - Boston United's only season in the London Midweek League saw them join Peterborough United, Northampton Town and six teams based in the capital. The Pilgrims sent a reserve side to face Fulham and were thrashed 10-2, only for a stronger side to win the return fixture 2-1 thanks to goals from Fred Tunstall and Irvine Rhodes. United ended the league in seventh.

Boston United 3 Polish Air Force XI 8

January 19, 1946 - The Pilgrims were hammered 8-3 by the Polish Air Force - who would go on to tour the country - as the two sides played a friendly at York Street. Ex-Pilgrim Cieplinski featured for his nation while United's goals came from Harry Sharp (two) and Bill Pate.

Boston United 4 Aston Villa 3

May 9, 1946 - United won the Boston Hospital Cup in this post-war friendly. Jack Stone (three) and Harry Sharp were the matchwinners in a contest which raised funds for Boston General Hospital.

Boston United 3 Sheffield United 2

April 30, 1947 - The Blades were invited to York Street to contest the Mather Invitation Challenge Cup, bringing along a number of First Division regulars. Martin scored for the hosts as the game went to extra time, where Harry Sharp and Roy Houghton settled the game in Boston's favour.

Boston United 5 Leeds United 2

May 5, 1949 - Another Mather Cup battle saw Boston beat Leeds United, who agreed to the fixture after the Second Division side signed Boston centre half Roly Depear. Longmate (two), Gallagher, Sharp and Clayton scored for the Pilgrims.

Boston United 6 Uganda FA XI 1

September 12, 1956 - A floodlit friendly saw United host a touring Ugandan side in 1956. Winger Kalibala opted to play barefooted while the match programme also listed the oppositions' tribe alongside their occupation. Johnny Birbeck (three), Reg Howlett and Geoff Hazledine put United 5-1 up at the break before an own goal from Seruwagie settled the scoring.

Boston United 6 All Star XI 4

April 30, 1959 - Football League top scorer Brian Clough, Len Shackleton and Welsh international Billy Harris were amongst the All Star's for United stalwart Don Hazledine's testimonial. Garvie (two), Graver, Lister (two) and Hukin put the Pilgrims 6-0 ahead, before the All Stars added some credibility to the scoreline.

Boston United 1 Chelsea 4

March 14, 1960 - Chelsea brought a strong side to face the Pilgrims in a friendly after signing teenagers Gordon Bolland and Michael Robinson. Star striker Jimmy Greaves didn't travel as he was preparing for an England under 23s match. Darrock's volley was United's consolation.

Boston United 5 Stanley Matthews XI 1

May 3, 1967 - 52-year-old player-manager Stanley Matthews brought a Port Vale XI to Boston for a friendly. The former England international showed he still had the magic touch, although goals from Jimmy Fell, Bobby Baker, Jimmy Rayner (two) and Paddy Roche won it for Boston.

Boston United 1 Derby County 6

January 9, 1974 - Boston had held Derby to a goalless draw in the FA Cup. But the replay saw the Rams, whose side included four internationals, progress. The rise in oil prices and industrial action from the coal miners saw the match played in the afternoon to avoid using the floodlights. Schools shut and a crowd of 11,00 saw the Pilgrims face First Division opposition. Jim Conde scored for Boston.

Boston United 1 Wimbledon 0

December 14, 1977 - United lifted the non-league Champion of Champions Trophy after beating Southern League winners Wimbledon 1-0. The Northern Premier League champs had drawn 1-1 at Plough Lane before Jim Kabia tapped home the only goal of this game.

Boston United 0 Newcastle United 1

February 18, 1989 - Boston were without a fixture and newcastle United had been knocked out of the FA Cup, so it made sense for the two sides to play a friendly one Saturday in February. Former Pilgrims manager Jim Smith brought his First Division Magpies to town, including Brazilian wizard Mirandinha, Northern Ireland internationals David McCreery and Michael O'Neill, Danish under 21 Frank Pingel and England B international Glenn Roeder.

Boston United 4 Newcastle United 0

July 27, 2004 - A crowd of more than 3,000 turned out to witness England great Paul Gascoigne pull on a Boston United shirt for the first time. Just days before signing to become the Pilgrims' player-coach, Gazza turned on the style against a youthful Newcastle United team. Martin Carruthers bagged a Boston hat-trick with Mark Greaves also on target.