“This won’t have an end-of-season feel to it.“ Greswell expects Wyberton and Horncastle Town to serve up a cracker

Wyberton will conclude their Lincs League campaign by hosting Horncastle Town on Saturday.

But Colts manger Joe Greswell doesn’t believe this fixture will have an end-of-season feel to it as the two sides relish their battles against one another.

And he is looking for a positive result ahead of next Friday’s Supplementary Cup final against champions Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

“Personally, when the fixtures come out I always look for Horncastle at home,” he said.

“Both teams love to get one over on the other and form goes out the window.

“Earlier on in the season we were 3-1 down with 15 minutes to go and we got a point which kickstarted our season.

“I need the same again on Saturday. I need us to win and go into our cup final with a bit of confidence after three straight defeats.”

Greswell related to comments made by Wongers boss Mickey Stones about his side not adapting to the tough nature of the division this season.

“I read that Stoner said they haven’t adapted to the standard of the league this season, and I feel the same way about us,” he added.

“We have had good days and bad days and the league is a ruthless one.

“I’m hoping we can be ruthless this weekend and earn the bragging rights.

“I know for a fact both sets of players will want to get one over on the other and this sets it up for a great game on Saturday.

“This won’t have an end-of-season feel to it.“

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 3pm.