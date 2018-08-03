Three is a magic number! Greene wants Boston Town to get off to a winning start

Dennis Greene has challenged his Boston Town squad to kick off the new season with three wins.

The Poachers will begin their United Counties League Premier Division season with two home games against Oadby Town and newly-promoted Pinchbeck United, before travelling to face Staveley Miners Welfare in an FA Cup qualifier.

“Three wins from three games, six points and and a win in the FA Cup is what we want,” Greene told The Standard.

“Oadby finished in the bottom four last year and Pinchbeck have come up as champions.

“But we’re looking to start the season well.”

Oadby will be the visitors on Saturday (KO 3pm), Pinchbeck arriving on Tuesday evening (KO 7.45pm) in what is shaping up to be a mouthwatering contest.

Former Town boss Ian Dunn is the current manager of a Knights squad packed with ex-Poachers, including Jordan Nuttell, Jason Field, Ollie Maltby and Jack Smith.

Former Boston coach Derrick Nuttell has also moved to Pinchbeck.

The visit to Staveley will be on August 11.

It’s often a case of going into the great unknown at the beginning of the season, with clubs not quite sure how opponents have strengthened.

But Greene is adamant the emphasis is purely on what his squad can do.

“We’ve put a new structure in, how we go about things,” he said. “We’ve worked on that in pre-season and can change things up in a game if we need to.

“But we’ve progressed well in pre-season and we want to play attacking football and score goals.

“The emphasis is on what we can do, not the opposition.”

Town concluded their pre-season with a 2-0 home defeat to Skegness Town on Tuesday.