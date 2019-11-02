Three points at Telford would be Juste the tonic for Boston United

Boston United are looking for a rare victory at New Bucks Head today.

The Pilgrims have recorded just one win away against AFC Telford United in their past five attempts, when Jason St Juste and Gregg Smith secured a 2-1 win on November 5, 2016.

In those five meetings the hosts have claimed three victories while the two sides also played out a draw in the 2015-16 campaign.

Telford currently sit 14th in the standings but ended a run of five games without victory in all cup competitions in emphatic style, beating Guiseley 4-1 at home in their last fixture on October 19.

Boston boss Craig Elliott believes the Bucks have now put that slump behind them.

“The best time to have played them would probably have been three or four weeks ago when they had a few injuries,” he said.

“But they seem to be over that now.

“I think it’s one of the harder places to go, they’re a strong side at home and they don’t make many mistakes.”

Telford have recorded three wins, two draws and three defeats at home this campaign to date, scoring 14 times and conceding as many at New Bucks Head.

But they can prove tough nuts to crack, holding leaders York to a 1-1 draw.

Kick off will be at 3pm.