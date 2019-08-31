Three red cards and seven goals, but Boston Town are knocked out of FA Vase at Quorn

Boston Town were knocked out of the FA Vase in a contest which saw three red cards.

Ollie Pinner was dismissed late on after reacting to a challenge.

Following the melee the Town midfielder, his opponent who fouled him and a member of the Quorn bench who got involved all received their marching orders.

Gary Edgley’s side were beaten 6-1 in the knockout competition which was not a top priority.

With one eye on the upcoming FA Cup fixture with Kirby Muxloe, Edgley made changes to his side.

The game kicked off 10 minutes late after the Poachers’ bus suffered problems en route to Leicestershire, but the teams didn’t appear to be put out as they both found the net in the opening 10 minutes.

Quorn opened the scoring with just seconds on the clock before Alex Beck prodded home from close range after the hosts failed to clear a free kick.

A frustrating few minutes saw Town lose Lee Beeson to injury before Quorn regained the lead on the half-hour mark.

The home side received a let-off when Beck’s cross hit a defender and struck the woodwork, before it was 3-1 in the 43rd-minute courtesy of a Quorn free kick.

That lead would have been even greater at the break had Travis Portas not tipped an effort onto his post, although there was still time for Bayliss to see a shot cleared off the line at the other end.

Five minutes after the re-start it was 4-1 to the hosts before a long-ranger made it five.

Three red cards were brandished before the hosts had the final say.

Town: Portas, Tate, Neil, Cunliffe, Watkins, Ford, Beeson, Pinner, Armond, Beck, Bayliss; Tuntsall, White, Borbely.