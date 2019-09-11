Three-year football ban for racially aggravated behaviour towards Boston United player

A Peterborough man has been banned from football matches for three years after using racist language or behaviour towards Boston United footballer Jonathan Wafula.

Alex Robinson, 24, of Whitwell, Paston, Peterborough, was also given a court bill of more than £1,500 after being convicted of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The offence was found to be racially aggravated.

The offence happened in Boston on September 22 last year, the day United hosted Peterborough Sports in the FA Cup.

Along with the three-year football banning order, Robinson was given a £950 fine and ordered to pay compensation of £250, a £95 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

The case was heard at Boston Magistrates’ Court, where Robinson was found guilty despite his not guilty plea.