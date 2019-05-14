Time for heroes! Elliott runs the rule over Boston United signings Thewlis, Shiels and Platt

Craig Elliott believes Jordan Thewlis can become a goalscoring ‘hero’ at Boston United.

The Pilgrims boss has run the rule over his three summer signings, telling Standard readers exactly what to expect from former Harrogate Town striker Thewlis, plus Luke Shiels and Tom Platt, who have joined from Alfreton Town.

Thewlis was injured following a crunching challenge at Chorley.

Thewlis returns to Boston following a frustrating loan spell last season which saw him sidelined with ankle ligament damage just 21 minutes into his debut at Chorley.

But Craig Elliott believes the striker can become a hero on York Street.

“Jordan’s only 26 and his best years are ahead of him. He’s been playing and scoring in league above,” he said.

“He was part of a good squad so he probably didn’t get the opportunities he should have.

“But I told him that if he came to us he could play regularly and really show what he’s capable of, score a few goals and become a bit of a hero at Boston.

“I’ve said that we’ve lacked that number nine in the past and I believe he can be that player.

“I was really disappointed when he was injured at Chorley. He’s a great player and I was happy to get him.”

Thewlis first arrived at Boston last December looking for game time after overcoming a hamstring injury.

“I’m not worried about his past injuries,” Elliott said.

“It’s not like it’s a recurring knee problem or anything. They’re different injuries and he’s young and has proven he can get over them.”

Midfielder Platt became Boston United’s third summer signing after joining the Pilgrims on Monday.

The 25-year-old has joined from National League North rivals Alfreton and has previous experience with York City, FC Halifax Town and Harrogate.

“I think he’s another one who’s the right fit for this team,” Elliott said of Platt.

“He’s 25, at the right age. He’s fit, mobile and has proven himself at this level over four or five seasons.

“He will fit right into the way I want us to play next season.”

Defender Shiels also joined from Alfreton, and has been dubbed a leader by Elliott.

“I’ve been aware of Shielsy for a few years, since he was at Harrogate Town,” the manager added.

“He did really well for them and Simon Weaver (Town boss) wanted to keep him, but that didn’t happen with them going full time.

“He’s a big player in both boxes and really attacks the ball. He has that quality we perhaps lacked season.

“He knows what’s needed at this level and he’s one of the better defenders in the division. He’s got good experience.”