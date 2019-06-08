Tom Clare can’t wait to report back for Boston United training

Tom Clare is already looking forward to getting going with Boston United again.

The 19-year-old striker signed a one-year deal with the club this week, following last season’s successful loan spell.

“Now it’s time for a new challenge and I’m very pleased to have signed for Boston United, a place that made me feel so welcome with great ambition and fans,” he wrote in a statement.

“Can’t wait to hit pre-season.”

Clare will officially become a Pilgrim when his Bradford City contract expires at the end of the month.

“Would just like to take the time to thank everyone involved at Bradford City, all the players staff and fans for everything,” Clare added.

“Really enjoyed my time there, just a shame I never got to play at Valley Parade, but some things just aren’t meant to be.”