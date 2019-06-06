Tom Clare makes Boston United return

Tom Clare has joined Boston United on a permanent basis.
The towering striker impressed on loan from Bradford City last season, scoring three times in seven appearances.
Clare was released by the Bantams at the end of the campaign, allowing Craig Elliott to pounce and sign the 19-year-old on a one-year deal despite interest from other clubs.
The 6’4” goalscorer was a product of the Barnsley youth system and he follows Luke Shiels, Jordan Thewlis, Tom Platt and Peter Crook into the Jakemans Stadium.
They are added to a squad which also includes George Willis, Andi Thanoj, Ben Middleton, Brad Abbott, Jonathan Wafula, Ashley Jackson, Nicky Walker and Jay Rollins.
READ MORE: Clare on target as Boston United end season with victory at Hereford
READ MORE: Clare ready to prove himself at Boston United