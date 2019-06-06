Tom Clare makes Boston United return

Tom Clare has joined Boston United on a permanent basis.

The towering striker impressed on loan from Bradford City last season, scoring three times in seven appearances.

Tom Clare. Photo: Eric Brown.

Clare was released by the Bantams at the end of the campaign, allowing Craig Elliott to pounce and sign the 19-year-old on a one-year deal despite interest from other clubs.

The 6’4” goalscorer was a product of the Barnsley youth system and he follows Luke Shiels, Jordan Thewlis, Tom Platt and Peter Crook into the Jakemans Stadium.

They are added to a squad which also includes George Willis, Andi Thanoj, Ben Middleton, Brad Abbott, Jonathan Wafula, Ashley Jackson, Nicky Walker and Jay Rollins.

READ MORE: Clare on target as Boston United end season with victory at Hereford

READ MORE: Clare ready to prove himself at Boston United