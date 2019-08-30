Tom Platt backs Boston United to grab the Bulls by the horn

Tom Platt knows Boston United will have to be at their best to keep former teammate Reece Styche at bay.

The striker scored the winner for Alfreton Town in their Boxing Day victory at York Street last season, in a Reds team which also included Platt and current Pilgrims skipper Luke Shiels.

Styche, one of the National League North’s most dangerous marksmen, returned from a shoulder injury to feature for the Bulls in their 4-1 defeat at Chester on Monday.

“Everybody knows he scores a lot of goals at this level,” Platt said.

“We’ve got to be as tight as we have been. Apart from Saturday (3-0 defeat at Gloucester City) the back four have done really well.

“But through playing against and with people in this division you get to a know a lot of players. Shielsy will know what he’s about.”

Boston travel to Edgar Street on Saturday (KO 3pm), where Hereford are unbeaten so far this season, beating AFC Telford and drawing with Brackley and Spennymoor.

Their last home league defeat came against United in the final game of last season, Tom Clare and Brad Abbott securing a 2-0 win.

“It’s another tough game, Hereford are a good side,” Platt added.

“But if we do what we did (against Altrincham) we’ll be ok.”