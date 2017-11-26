Too hot to handle! Frost praises Boston Town’s in-form Eyett after back-to-back victories

Boston Town boss Gary Frost gave the thumbs up to in-form Aaron Eyett after he played his part in two big wins for the Poachers this week.

Eyett tucked home a penalty to give Town a 13th-minute lead in Saturday’s 2-0 win over struggling St Andrews and also provided the cross for Will Britton’s winner in last Tuesday’s 1-0 derby win over highflying Holbeach Town.

“He isn’t our usual penalty taker,” Frost said of Saturday’s goal, which saw the away side reduced to 10-men following the denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

“But Maddy (Danny Maddison) hasn’t been on the pitch as much as he would like lately so Aaron must’ve got in his ear a bit as he took the ball.

“But it was a great penalty and he sent the keeper the wrong way.

“He also put in a great cross for Will’s goal against Holbeach.

“If he fancies it he can be too much for anyone in this division to handle.

“He’s in good form at the minute.”

It took a 73rd-minute own goal to end St Andrews’ hopes of a comeback at the DWB Stadium on Saturday, in a contest Frost believes his side should have had wrapped up before the interval after Britton and Fraser Bayliss both saw one-on-one efforts saved.

Meanwhile, Britton struck in the 75th minute of last week’s United Counties League Premier Division clash against the Tigers to settle the contest.