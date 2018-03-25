Tower Road into national finals

Young footballers from Tower Road Academy have earned the chance to play at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

They will compete in the national finals of the Premier League Primary Stars tournament after winning the regional round held at Skegness.

The Tower Road team topped their group after winning all of their matches against Ayscoughfee Hall, Grasby All Saints, Alford and St Margaret’s schools.

A sudden-death penalty shoot-out victory against Toynton All Saints in the semis set up a final against fellow Boston school Carlton Road, Tower Road coming out on top following a hard-fought and competitive contest.

The squad was Thomas Smith, Freddy Woods, Archie Lenton, Laife Whiley, Charlie Parker, Jesse Ward, Charlie Warsap, Felix Fombon, under the instructions of deputy headteacher Phil Bashford and Simon Oswin, the chair of governors.

The national finals will be held on May 22.