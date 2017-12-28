Town looking to youth following Eyett ‘blow’

Boston Town will put their faith in youth after the ‘massive blow’ of losing Aaron Eyett.

Eyett - who was second in the Poachers’ scoring charts with 12 goals - has dropped down a level to join United Counties League Division One leaders Pinchbeck United.

Mido Turki

“It’s a massive blow,” said Town manager Gary Frost.

“I’ve been told it has been on the cards for a while. He works with a few of their lads and it’s closer to to his home.

“He gave us the benefit of the doubt at the start of the season.

“But now they’ve got something to play for and we haven’t.

George Hobbins.

“We’re mid-table and we’re not going to win the league and we’re not going to get relegated.

“But we’re trying to build something here.

“That was always going to be the case this season, working together to improve things.”

Frost says he will look to strengthen his squad following Eyett’s departure, if the opportunity arises.

However, he has recently added George Hobbins and Josh Raby to his squad, and he is has also promoted 17-year-olds Mido Turki and Jordan Foley, who play for the club’s under 21s and feeder side AFC Boston.

“They’re talented young lads who will only improve by getting more experience,” Frost added.

“It’s great that we can can work with Elliott (Fountain), Tom Crozier and Derrick Nuttel like that, as it’s an option we didn’t have last year.”

Foley featured recently for the first team against Eynesbury while Turki has travelled with the Poachers on a handful of occasions.