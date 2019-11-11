Tributes paid to Freiston FC 'legend' Frank Swain
Tributes have been paid to Frank Swain, the chairman of Freiston FC and popular character in the local football scene, who died on Friday evening.
"It‘s with deep regret that we announce the passing of our legend of a chairman, Frank Swain," Freiston FC wrote on Twitter.
"He died peacefully on Friday, November 8 at Vauxhall Court Care Home.
"A true stalwart and a font of knowledge where local football was concerned, he will be terribly missed by us all."
The Boston and District Football league echoed Freiston's sentiments.
"The Boston & District Saturday Football League were saddened to hear of the sudden death of Frank Swain, of Freiston Football Club, who passed away on Friday evening," a statement read.
"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."