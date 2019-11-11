Tributes paid to Freiston FC 'legend' Frank Swain

Frank Swain.

"It‘s with deep regret that we announce the passing of our legend of a chairman, Frank Swain," Freiston FC wrote on Twitter.

"He died peacefully on Friday, November 8 at Vauxhall Court Care Home.

"A true stalwart and a font of knowledge where local football was concerned, he will be terribly missed by us all."

The Boston and District Football league echoed Freiston's sentiments.

"The Boston & District Saturday Football League were saddened to hear of the sudden death of Frank Swain, of Freiston Football Club, who passed away on Friday evening," a statement read.