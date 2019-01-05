Tunstall goal lifts Boston Town out of bottom two

Boston Town climbed out of the bottom two as they ended their winless run with a much-needed victory over Peterborough Northern Star.

After eight games without victory the Poachers finally picked up three vital UCL Premier points.

Town trailed 3-0 within the opening 15 minutes in the reverse fixture this season, but this time they showed a more stoic approach as the game was goalless at the interval.

And Gary Edgley’s side took a 57th minute lead against a side eight places above them in the table, Liam Tunstall on target at the DWB SAtadium.