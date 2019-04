Boston Town were beaten 2-1 by Newport Pagnell yesterday.

The Swans took a 2-0 lead into the interval following Dominic Lawless’s penalty and a finish from Harry Stratton.

Liam Tunstall gave the Poachers hope with a 57th-minute effort, but Pagnell left the DWB Stadium with the points.

Gary Edgley’s side return to action on Monday when they travel to Sleaford (KO 3pm).