Tunstall strikes twice as Boston Town shoot down Star

Boston Town’s league campaign is well and truly up and running.

After picking up their first three points of the UCL Premier campaign with a 4-1 win against Luttwerworth on Saturday they made it six in three days with a 4-2 win at Peterborough Northern Star.

Similar to last season, the Poachers succumbed to an early blitz.

Then they were unable to get anything from the game as they lost 3-2 after conceding three times in the opening 20 minutes.

Tonight Gary Edgley’s side found themselves trailing 2-0 before goals from Fraser Bayliss and Liam Tunstall drew them level before the break.

Tunstall struck again after the interval to complete the turnaround before Alex Beck made it 4-2 with 50 minutes on the clock.

Town began the campaign with two draws and two defeats as their FA Cup run took centre stage.