Two late goals see Wyberton forced to settle for a draw, but manager Greswell remains upbeat

Two goals in the final 10 minutes saw Wyberton pegged back by Hykeham Town, but manager Joe Greswell remained upbeat.

Tyrone Chase and Alex Greenfield put the Colts 2-0 up before the interval.

But Hykeham, who arrived at The Causeway with a 100 per cent record, fought back for a point.

“Obviously to be 2-0 up with 10 to go, you expect to see the game out and win. But they just didn’t give up,” Greswell said.

“Rather then pick my players out and say what we did wrong, it’s more of a case of what they did right. They deserve credit.

“For me they (Hykeham) have one of the best management teams in the league and drill into the players never to give up.

“They didn’t give us a moment’s rest in the second half and, with the heat, we just ran out of steam.

“A few of the lads finished the game with knocks too.”

Wyberton forced Hykeham’s keeper into a few early saves, but it was the away side who had the better chances.

However, in the 40th minute Wyberton put a free kick into the box which found Bailey Forth.

He knocked it back across goal to find Chase, who headed straight into the net.

It got better when Chase found himself with space on the right hand side.

He played a lovely ball towards the back post where Greenfield slotted home to make it 2-0 going into half time.

The second half saw Hykeham come out firing, creating chance after chance.

A bit of solo magic gave Hykeham a lifeline with 10 minutes to go and five minuted later they levelled via a one-on-one opportunity.

“It was a tough game mentally and physically today,” Greswell added.

“The conditions suited them and, if this fixture was in December, it could have been a different story. But it wasn’t and, as I say, they deserve credit for the fight back.

“At the start of the season if you would of offered me five points from the first three games, I would have bit your hand off.

“As I said last week, the fact we are gutted having five shows we are heading in the right direction.

“From the outside looking in, people would say you should never concede a two-goal lead with 10 to go, and I get that.

“But at the same time my players gave it their all today and effort-wise, I couldn’t have asked for any more.”

Forth was named the Vass Service Centre man of the match.

Wyberton face Brigg Reserves at The Causeway on Saturday (KO 3pm).