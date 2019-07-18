Two more signings for Wyberton

Wyberton have added youngsters Jake Frestle and Callum Edwards to their first-team squad.

Midfielder Edwards played a few Lincs League matches for the Colts last season, while keeper Frestle also has experience at this level with Horncastle Town.

“The biggest compliment I can give them both is that for their age their attitude is brilliant,” boss Joe Greswell said.

“They have both said that as long as they are playing for one of our three Wyberton teams they are happy and, as a manager, you can’t ask for anything more.

“It is great to have these two lads at the club. Both have played junior football with the Colts in the past, and that shows that the ladder at Wyberton is working.”

Greswell continued: “Jake is a very talented young keeper who played a few games at Horncastle last season.

“I knew they thought a lot of him and, with him being a local lad, it was a no-brainer to invite him down.

“Luckily for us, he has agreed to sign for Wyberton.

“Callum played three games for us at the back-end of last season, having been with our development squad for most of last season.

“He is a young midfielder who just keeps getting better and better.

“Credit again goes to James Payling who is doing an incredible job with the youngsters.

“After just one season with James in charge I have had four lads make the step up from his team, all holding their own. It makes my job a lot easier.”

Last night Wyberton kicked off their pre-season schedule with a 4-1 win against Boston League Kirton Town.

Daniel White gave the Colts the lead but Michael Reeson drew things level for Kirton.

But Nicky Frost scored twice and White scored his second to ensure Wyberton got off to a winning start.