Two players to make Boston United debuts against Leamington

Dominic Knowles and Karl Byrne will make their National League North debuts for Boston United tonight.

The duo have been given the nod by manager Craig Elliott as the Pilgrims host Leamington (KO 7.45pm).

Knowles has shrugged off a calf injury and will join Jake Wright in attack, while Byrne replaces Ben Middleton at right back.

Andi Thanoj also drops to the bench.

UNITED: Crook, Byrne, Whittle, Platt, Ainge, Shiels, Rollins, Abbott, Wright, Knowles, Thewlis; Subs: Clare, Tuton, Jackson, Thanoj, Willis.

LEAMINGTON: Weaver, English, Lane, Clarke, Hood, Mace, Murphy, Gittings, March, Edwards, Anderson; Subs: King, Shamsi, Mussa, Taylor, Dunbar.