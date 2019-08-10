Two red cards, but FA Cup stalemate means Boston Town and Mulbarton Wanderers will do it all again

Jordan Tate.
Jordan Tate.

Boston Town and Mulbarton Wanderers will do it all again as the two sides played out a goalless draw in their FA Cup contest.

Wanderers netted 11 times in their opening two league matches, but found themselves unable to repeat their goalscoring heroics against a stoic Poachers side in Norfolk.

In a game affected by heavy wind and rain chances were at a premium, although Town sub Ollie Pinner went close after replacing Chris Shipley.

In the final minutes Boston received two red cards manager Gary Edgley for dissent and Jordan Tate for a heavy challenge.

However, the two opponents will meet again at the DWB Stadium on Tuesday as they both go in search of the £2,250 prize money.

TOWN: Portas, Tate, cartwright, Cunliffe, Watkins, Ford, Bayliss, Shipley (Pinner 77), Beck, Beeson, Tunstall; Subs: White, Turki, Sparrow, Muirhead.