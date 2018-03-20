Two wins in four days for Boston Town

It seems that wins are like London buses for Boston Town.

After waiting 12 matches for a victory, their second arrived just three days later.

Dennis Greene’s side left struggling Wellingborough Whitworth with a 2-1 UCL Premier success this evening, building on Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Eynesbury Rovers.

Jordan Tate handed the Poachers a third-minute lead, making the most of a defensive mix-up to slot the ball into an unguarded net.

And just five minutes later the in-form Cameron Johnson scored his fourth goal in three matches to double Town’s advantage.

The Flourmen reduced the arrears 12 minutes after the re-start and found themselves reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute as the Poachers held on.