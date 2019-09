Wyberton received their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincs League Team of the Month award on Saturday, ahead of their 2-0 Supplementary Cup win over Nettleham.

The Colts were named team of the month for August after winning twice and securing two draws.

They remain unbeaten six games into the season.

Club volunteer Kev Rutt is pictured receiving the KitmanUK-sponsored prize from league representative Terry Knott.