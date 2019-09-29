‘Unbelievable’ Brad Abbott gets thumbs up for Boston United performance against Southport

Craig Elliott was full of praise for Brad Abbott following his man of the match performance against Southport.

Abbott scored the opener and teed up Jordan Thewlis for the second in Saturday’s 2-0 win.

But it was his dominant ball-winning display in the centre of the park, going head-to-head with the Port’s influential skipper David Morgan, which impressed Elliott.

“He was my man of the match, I made a big thing about Morgan in the middle of the pitch, I’m a big fan of his,” said Elliott.

“He didn’t get a kick today, we never gave him time to play football. And in my opinion he’s one of the better players in this league. Brad was all over him.

“It was just his type of game, when he can play on seconds like that, that’s when he’s a good player for me.”

Elliott came to the defence of Abbott last season after the former Barnsley player fell out of favour with a section of the support.

And despite claiming Abbott can still deliver more, the manager has always been a big fan of the energy the midfielder brings to a game.

“The type of player he is, sometimes he can look erratic and his simple passes sometimes can be a bit wasteful,” Elliott continued.

“I’ve spoken to him about that and I think he can score a few more goals, but ultimately people have to understand he puts an unbelievable amount of miles in in the game.

“We get the stats back and he runs so far, for me he’s one of the better players in the league in terms of winning second balls.

“When you give him a job he stands up to be counted.”

UNITED: Nostalgia photos

UNITED: Rollins injury update

UNITED: ‘More than a victory’ - Elliott

