‘Underdogs’ target cup final success

Joe Greswell believes Wyberton go into Friday’s Supplementary Cup final as the underdogs - but he is determined to end the season with silverware.

The Colts will face Lincs League champions Lincoln Moorlands Railway at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park.

“Obviously, we are all looking forward to the game,” Greswell told The Standard.

“It’s been a tough season this season. One we have found tough more times then we haven’t, but it would be great to finish the season with silverware.

“We have had to learn a few lessons along the way to get here, but I’m hoping on Friday night it will all come together nicely and we get the win.”

Greswell, however, knows his side will have to be at their best to overcome Moorlands.

“The bad news is we are playing against the champions and the most ruthless side we have faced this season,” he added.

“I also think playing at Sleaford favours them a bit as it’s a big pitch.

“We go in as underdogs with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“I would imagine quite a few people will write us off on Friday, but I don’t really care about that.

“I believe in my team and I know that if everybody gives me maximum effort and leaves nothing behind we have a chance.

“If we don’t do the simple things right against them we will get punished.

“We just have to wait and see which Wyberton side we get.”

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.