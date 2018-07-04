VIDEO: 50 Sniffs’ frontman covers ‘Three Lions’ song to support England football team

The frontman of Boston’s comedy rap act 50 Sniffs has recorded a version of ‘Three Lions’ (Footballs Coming Home) to support England as they head into the World Cup Quarter Finals.

The music video was posted to their Facebook page yesterday - with the header ‘We still believe’.

Boston's Jimmy May sings on the new 'Three Lions' video.

The cover of Baddiel and Skinner’s 1996 classic has been filmed and sung by Sniffs’ Jimmy May and his friend Duncan Vaughan.

It features the same chorus, but with updated and re-worded verses. Lyrics include the lines “I’m thinking ‘will we do it this time?’, is it our year to shine, because we’re playing sublime?’” and - “Who’d have thought, two goals from John Stone? And the Germans have gone home.”

The video shows Jimmy and Duncan playing comical ball games in their garden, and Jimmy singing into a microphone cut to footage of England playing and Harry Kane scoring.

Speaking to the Standard, Jimmy May said: “I absolutely think England can do it this time. I was proud of how they played yesterday, with our players not reacting to Colombia’s dirty tactics trying to goad them and get them yellow-carded.”

Jimmy kicks the ball at Duncan's backside in the video.

He added: “I think England manager Gareth Southgate is doing a fantastic job - although I will still never forgive him for Euro ‘96.”