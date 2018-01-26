Villagers and AFC return

AFC Boston and Wyberton will return to Lincolnshire League action this Saturday - and both face tricky away contests.

AFC are away at Grimsby Borough Academy, who sit a point off league leaders Ruston Sports and have only been beaten once in the league all season.

A positive result could also lift Tom Crozier’s side off the foot of the table.

Kick off at Lucarlys Sports Ground will be at 2pm.

Wyberton will be looking to close the gap on Sleaford Sports Amateurs, who sit two places and six points ahead of them, although they have played three more matches.

Joe Greswell’s side travel to Eslaforde Park for a 2pm kick off.

There were no Lincs League fixtures at the weekend due to the league’s representative side facing Staffordshire.

Skegness Town’s Luke Rayner-Mistry and Immingham’s Gary Nimmo put Lincs 2-0 up, only for Staffs to fight back and secure a 5-2 win after extra time.