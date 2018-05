Wyberton will end their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign with a double against Grimsby Borough Reserves.

The two sides are yet to meet in league action this campaign, but that will end on Saturday when the Villagers travel to face their rivals at the Lucarlys Sports Ground.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Wyberton sit fifth, two places ahead of and seven points clear of Borough, who have two games in hand.

The two sides will play the reverse fixture at the Causeway on May 19.