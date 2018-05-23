Villagers end the season in sixth following Academy stalemate

Wyberton concluded their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign with a goalless draw against Grimsby Borough Academy on Saturday.

The stalemate at the Causeway means the Villagers ended their season in sixth spot in the standings, unable to leapfrog their opponents.

Grimsby who ended the day in fourth, two points ahead of Joe Greswell’s side.

Borough have one final match to play against second-placed Ruston Sports, where a Rustons victory would see them overtake leaders Skegness Town and claim the title.