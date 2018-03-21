Villagers’ league and cup double

Wyberton are preparing for a league and cup double.

The Villagers travel to face Skegness Town in Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League action tonight.

Kick off at the Vertigo Stadium will be at 7.45pm.

Then they will host Horncastle Town in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup on Saturday, looking to move a step closer to silverware.

The Villagers and Wongers were due to meet in the final four of the Supplementary Cup at the weekend, but a waterlogged Causeway pitch saw the match postponed.

But now the two sides will finally get the chance to lock horns in cup competition, when they meet in Wyberton (KO 2.30pm).

Horncastle are the defending Challenge Cup champions, while the Villagers are desperate for success after being beaten by Immingham in the final of last season’s Supplementary Cup.

Wyberton have had the better of the two league matches between the two sides so far this season, beating the Wogers 3-2 at home and drawing 0-0 on the road.

The Supplementary Cup semi-final will now take place on April 7.