Villagers want to tame the Wolves

Wyberton will host Louth Town on Saturday, looking to pick up more Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League points.

The Villagers currently sit seventh in the table, with the White Wolves second-bottom.

Kick off at The Causeway will be at 3pm.

Wyberton were beaten in the Supplementary Cup semi-final on penalties on Saturday.

Horncastle Town keeper Lewis Burchnall saved two penalties as the Wongers won 4-3 from the spot.

Chris Johnson put Town 1-0 up before Ben Lawrence levelled in a feisty contest which saw Wyberton’s Daniel White and Town’s Andrew Shinn dismissed.

Will Britton bagged a hat-trick as Skegness Town beat Wyberton 5-1 last Wednesday.

George Hobbins added to the Lilywhites’ tally from the penalty spot while the Villagers also turned the ball into their own net.

Jamie Elston scored Wyberton’s consolation.