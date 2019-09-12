Walker back to his best with Boston United

Nicky Walker believes he is back to his best following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The winger picked up a serious knee injury last April in the 3-0 defeat at Blyth Spartans.

The suspensions of Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins saw Walker handed his first league start since then almost five months later in the loss at Gloucester City, also a 3-0 scoreline.

And after retaining his place in the starting XI, he believes he has regained the spark which saw him end last season as the club’s leading scorer.

“I knew the lads coming back from suspension meant I had to put a good shift in. I want to keep my shirt,” said Walker, who has started the past five games.

“It was five months from when I got the injury to coming back playing, and only in the last few weeks I’ve felt fully right.

“I got a knock on it the other day and it was alright. Before it was just reccurring and I knew it was a problem.”

Walker admits his return to action was stunted by missing out on training early in pre-season.

“All the lads were getting fit in the summer and running I couldn’t do that,” he added.

“It’s taken me a while.

“I’ve always felt my fitness was up there, but it’s that match sharpness. Now I’ve played games I’m happy where I’m at.”