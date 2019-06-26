Watkins named Boston Town skipper after signing for Poachers

Boston Town have made teenager Kyle Waykins their captain after he agreed to join the Poachers - with manager Gary Edgley labelling him ‘probably the best defender in the league’.

The 18-year-old spent time on loan at the DWB Stadium last season from parent club Lincoln City, winning the Young Player of the Year award.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Kyle is on board with us,” said manager Gary Edgley, who landed the youngster despite interest from higher levels.

“Everyone’s been asking me if he was going to be at Boston Town again this season and it shows the direction that this club is going in that he has signed.

“Kyle is probably the best defender in this league so it’s no wonder that loads of other clubs wanted him.

“But he’s been impressed with the way we’re doing things here and believes this is the best place for him to develop.

“I also wanted to recognise his loyalty by giving him the extra responsibility of the captaincy.”

Meanwhile, Andre Fernandes has joined Town while midfielder Richard Ford has returned to Tattershall Road after last season’s switch to Skegness Town.

Veteran Ollie Pinner, Jordan Tate, Corey Cunliffe, Harrison Holland and Lucas Sparrow are all members of last season’s squad who have re-signed.