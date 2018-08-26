We are not a million miles away! Greswell upbeat despite Wyberton being edged out by Grimsby Borough Reserves

Lincs League

Wyberton 2 Grimsby Borough Reserves 3

Joe Greswell believes his Wyberton side are going to have to adapt to a more competitive Lincs League... fast.

Wyberton began Saturday’s contest wanting to get off the mark following their opening-day 3-0 defeat at Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.

And the Colts got off to the perfect start when a long Grant Butler throw was nodded on to Reif Clarke, whose left boot fired them in front.

But, just like last week, Wyberton gifted their opponents two goals.

The first came from the penalty spot and the second from a corner, a free header in the box.

The second half saw Wyberton return with a point to prove and they dominated the first 20 minutes, but good defending and a bit of luck kept the score at 2-1.

That was until a long kick out of James Doughty’s hands found Curtis Revell.

He put a lovely ball into the box for Nath Wright to fire home at the back post.

To Grimsby’s credit, they grabbed what turned out to be the winner when their winger picked the ball up on the half way line and dribbled all the way to the right-hand side of the penalty area before putting a ball into the box, the winning goal forced home at the back post.

Wyberton couldn’t find the equalising goal they were looking for, but Borough defended very well and saw the game out to pick up their first three points of the campaign.

“Well done to Grimsby Borough,” said manager Greswell.

“They made the long trip with no management team and had a never-say-die attitude.

“Even though we probably edged it, the way they defended second half and created chances on the break, they deserved the points.

“We have to realise that the league is much more competitive this season and we can’t just play well for 40-45 mins in a game and expect to win.

“We are not a millions miles away but, as I tell the lads, little things are turning into big things and we need to do the little things right.”

It doesn’t get easier for Wyberton as they welcome unbeaten Cleethorpes Town Reserves to the Causeway next.