“We can’t fancy it one week and not the next!” Greswell challenges Wyberton to win silverware with improved consistency

Joe Greswell is looking forward to going into the unknown as Wyberton prepare to kick off their Lincs League campaign.

The Colts ended their pre-season with a 3-1 win against Spalding United under 23s last night.

The Colts went 1-0 up through new signing Danny Woods before Spalding drew level in the 55th minute.

However, substitute Ryan Richardson scored twice to ensure Wyberton finished with a win.

Wyberton begin their season at home to Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Manager Greswell said: “The beauty of the Lincs League is you never know what sort of side you will be facing.

“Just because you are facing the same team doesn’t mean your facing the same squad of players.

“Every season at least two or three teams have come out with completely different squads then the last.

“I’m just happy we have a home fixture and I’m excited to get going.”

While Greswell believes his side are ready, he knows the hard work starts now.

“I’ve been honest with the team and told them what they put in they will get out,” he added.

“A couple of times last season, other teams managers couldn’t get their heads around while we are not challenging and that’s down to our attitude as a group.

“We can’t fancy it one week and not the next. I’ve stuck my neck out and told the lads with the quality we have got we should be finishing the season with silverware.

“We have to earn the right to pick up silverware and put the work in.

“We have been playing in this league for around four seasons now and the core of the group have been with us from the start.

“We shouldn’t be making the same mistakes as last season and the season before.

“I am looking forward to seeing how hungry the players are to right last season wrongs.

“We can’t just have two or three hungry players as it’s got to be a squad effort.”