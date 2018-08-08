We didn’t have the nouse to beat nine men, admits Boston Town boss Dennis Greene

Dennis Greene said he had no complaints with any of the red cards shown as Boston United and Pinchbeck played out a 1-1 draw last night.

The Knights were reduced to nine men following second bookings for Jack Smith and Fraser Bayliss, given for sarcastically applauding referee Simon Bell and encroaching on a free kick respectively.

And in time added on Poacher Ollie Pinner picked up his second yellow of the evening for kicking the ball away.

“The referee, to be fair, probably done alright,” said Greene, who had to name himself on the bench as Town had no available substitutes.

“The two second yellows were right, one for verbals the other for shutting down a free kick, and he sent Ollie off for the same thing really.

“He was consistent there, but the game, we were never allowed to get any flow as it was free kick after free kick and time wasting.

“We didn’t really have the nouse in that department to beat nine men.

“We had opportunities but it weren’t to be. I’d have taken a draw before the game, we didn’t even have any subs to make.

“The boys did marvellous to get through the 90 minutes.”

Pinchbeck manager Ian Dunn had a different view on referee Bell.

Although conceding he had no argument with Smith’s second booking, he argued Bayliss was attempting to push opponent Duran Reynolds out the way, claiming the Town defender had stood on the United attacker’s foot.

“He’s influenced the game. Major decisions have gone against us again,” said Dunn, whose side stretched their unbeaten run to 30 matches.

“Yeah, the Jack one fair enough. But after that there are players on their team getting away with bad fouls and not getting punished.

“It makes me proud as a manager that we can be up against it and still come away with something - to go out with 10 men, be brave and stick two up front and really go at them and force them back.

“They had some joy but we limited them to only a few chances.

“It’s just a shame you’re left talking about the referee again.”

Scott Coupland fired Town in front in the first half, only for Tom Sergeant to draw his side level in this UCL Premier fixture five minutes after the interval.