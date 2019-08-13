“We’ll arrive with confidence!” Peter Crook wants to secure his first Boston United league win against Leamington

Peter Crook wants Boston United to claim their first win of the National league North season when Leamington arrive at the Jakemans Stadium this evening.

Following two 1-1 draws against Chester and Alfreton, the Pilgrims keeper wants to go home with that winning feeling.

“We’ve got a great squad of players. We all know each other really well and we’re unbeaten after two games,” he told The Standard.

“Hopefully, in the next game we can secure that first win and push on for the rest of the season.

“We’ll do our best to get that first win.”

Tonight’s game will be Crook’s first league contest under the York Street floodlights, and he’s hoping for a special atmosphere.

“Hopefully, it’ll be a big crowd and we can go on and get that first win, which I think we’ve deserved over these past few games.

“We’ll arrive with confidence, we’re unbeaten.”

Kick off will be 7.45pm.