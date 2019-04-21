We made them earn the victory! Wyberton beaten by second-half flurry from Lincoln United DS

Wyberton’s hopes of a top-four finish were ended with defeat at Lincoln United Development Side.

Daniel White put the Colts in front only for the hosts to score three times without reply.

“All I asked from my team was to give it their all and they did,” said manager Joe Greswell.

“You see teams turn up on a day like yesterday against a good, fit, young side and just roll over. We didn’t do that.

“I felt like we made them earn there victory. I said before, whoever turns up on the day wins the game and I got that wrong - both teams turned up.

“Two very different styles of football came together yesterday, with both styles working and creating chances during the game.”

Greswell added: “Even though Lincoln had plenty of the ball and forced Jim (Doughty) into two comfortable saves, I felt we could have been at least three goals up at half time.

“The difference was Lincoln came out second half and took their chances.”

On a hot day on a hard pitch White’s lob opened the scoring after Ben Lawrance won his header and Nicky Frost sent his teammate through on goal.

It was end-to-end stuff with Wyberton creating more clear-cut chances but Lincoln making Doughty work.

The second half saw United impose themselves more, levelling on the hour mark.

Wyberton, with the sun high in the sky, failed to deal with a ball into their box for the hosts’s second, and the third came when the Colts pushed on for a leveller.