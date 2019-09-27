“We’re getting too much information!” Craig Elliott wants Boston United to forget the opposition and work on improving themselves

Craig Elliott wants his Boston United side to forget about the opposition and work on becoming the best team they can be.

Results - and teams - have been unpredictable in the National League North once again this season, and the Pilgrims boss believes that too much information could be costing his side.

With a change of tact, Elliott is urging his squad to concentrate on winning matches in their own style, rather than getting bogged down worrying about their rivals.

Meanwhile, the manager himself is attempting not to get too caught up with what the opposition will offer.

“Last week I started to look at the league and thought ‘I don’t want to worry about other teams too much’,” he said.

“We’re getting too much information on them and it literally is about what we do ourselves looking forward.

“That’s what I’m trying to do as a manager. You get a lot of reports but teams are so unpredictable, the only thing you can control is your own performance - so that’s what we’re doing.”

United return to league action on Saturday with the arrival of Southport, following last weekend’s 4-0 FA Cup win at Stamford.

Southport, in ninth, are a place above United, although both teams have 16 points and the Sandgrounders have played one game more.

Victory on Saturday could see United return to the play-off spots (KO 3pm).

Last season Nicky Walker’s free kick found the net to secure a last-gasp 3-2 win at Haig Avenue when the two sides met in March.

But fortunes were reversed at York Street, where Ryan Astles scored a stoppage-time winner for the away side.

Elliott, however, believes his defence are a little more streetwise this season.

“I think the evidence of that was there (at Stamford), how professional and solid we looked, even under pressure,” he added.

“We’ve got a bit more steel to us this year. We’re a different animal and hopefully it continues to improve.”

