“We’re not thinking about relegation anymore!” Edgley says Boston Town are on the up - even if he was ‘disappointed’ with a Desborough draw

Gary Edgley was disappointed his Boston Town side couldn’t beat Desborough on Saturday - and he believes that proves how far the club has come.

Tiago Nassunculo netted the leveller for the Poachers at the DWB Stadium to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

“I’m disappointed really, all the lads are,” Edgley told The Standard.

“We had a couple cleared off the line, hit the bar and missed a one one one. If we’d have been a bit more clinical then we’d have won it.

“But I think that’s proven how far we’ve come. We drew with a team in eighth and we’re not happy.”

Town’s unbeaten 2019 sees them sit 16th in the UCL Premier, 13 points clear of the bottom two.

“We’re not thinking about relegation anymore,” Edgley added.

The Poachers travel to Holbeach United on Wednesday (KO 7.45pm).