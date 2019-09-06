“We’ve got a bit more to us this year!” Can Craig Elliott record first win over Bradford Park Avenue with Boston United?

Craig Elliott is desperate to record his first victory against Bradford Park Avenue.

Since moving to York Street the Pilgrims boss has seen his side pick up just one point against the Avenue, two late goals costing him dearly.

Last season Ben McKenna netted a 94th-minute leveller to snatch victory away from Elliott at the Jakemans Stadium.

And it was a similar story the previous campaign as Adam Boyes’ winner, arriving in 90th minute, saw Bradford win 2-1.

In between those meetings a series of wasted chances saw Avenue win 1-0 at the Horsfall Stadium.

But after securing his first-ever win over Leamington this season, Elliott is hoping he can do similar as BPA arrive at York Street on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“I got the monkey off my back with Leamington and they’re a bit similar to them,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll have the same sort of result.”

After making the play-offs in the past two seasons, Bradford – complete with ex-United defender Ryan Cresswell in their ranks – have struggled so far this campaign.

Management team Garry Thompson and Shaun Gardner departed after just two games, with Park Avenue suffering back-to-back 5-0 defeats.

Since then, Mark Bower has steadied the ship – although Bradford remain near the foot of the table.

“They’re a different opposition this year, not the same team,” added Elliott, whose side are unbeaten at home in their past seven competitive matches.

“But I think, going back home, we want to keep building on that record.

“We’re keeping clean sheets and I think that’s what it’s about in this league.

“You saw how Chorley did last season with those clean sheets, a bit of resilience and showing that mental strength.

“We’ve got a bit more to us this year. These are good signs for me; we can become a really good team over the season.”

Boston’s last win over Bradford was a 2-0 away success in January 2017.