“We’ve got every chance to be up there!” Simon Ainge says Boston United will be the real deal

Simon Ainge believes Boston United’s squad will continue to improve throughout their hectic August.

The Pilgrims kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Chester, one of the pre-season National League North favourites.

“I think if they are (among the favourites) there’s nothing for us to fear,” the defender said.

“We weren’t at it and we’re coming off the pitch disappointed.

“We limited them but didn’t create the chances we would have liked to.

“We want to get three points every game, but they’ll probably be up there at the end of the season.

“It’s disappointing but we’ll take the positives and move to Tuesday now.

“It was hot, sticky, what you expect from the first game of the season. But it was good to get going in the games that matter.”

While United have an important point on the board, the former Luton Town and Guiseley defender believes the best is yet to come as the newly-built squad face eight matches in August.

“I think it’s good to get playing the real games and we’ll only get stronger,” he added.

“We’ve got a bit of everything in this team.

“We can mix it, we’ve got pace. We’ve got loads of goals in us and I’d like to think we’ve got every chance to be up there come the end of the season.”